P28M worth of properties lost in dawn fire in Brgy. Cansojong, Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least P28 million worth of properties were lost in a fire that hit a warehouse that was used to store “bihon” (noodles) in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City at dawn on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Reenson Per of the Talisay City Fire Office said the fire started at about 3:07 a.m. and was raised to third alarm almost two hours after or at about 4:53 a.m.

The fire was placed under control at 5:49 a.m. before it was finally put out 10 minutes later.

As of this writing, Talisay City fire investigators continue to determine the cause the dawn fire that damaged the structure owned by businessman Fredrich Ngosiok

Luckily, no one was injured during the fire incident, Per added.

RELATED STORIES

Carmen, Talisay fires destroy P1M worth of properties

Cebu City hit with 2 fires; 115 individuals affected

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy