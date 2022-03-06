Cebu City hit with 2 fires; 115 individuals affected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of approximately P13 million in properties and belongings went up in smoke when two fires struck here on Sunday afternoon, March 6.

The two fire incidents burned down a total of 23 structures in Barangays Lahug and San Antonio, and took place at least two hours apart.

At least 23 families or 115 individuals were affected. Fortunately, no one was reported injured due to the fires.

Based on the initial reports from the Cebu City Fire Office, at least eight residential properties were burned down in a fire that struck in Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug around 3:45 p.m., affecting all eight families or 40 individuals.

Fire investigators said the fire originated from a house owned by Renato Diaz. Damage was pegged at P3.7 million.

Firefighters had just declared a fire out on the fire scene in Barangay Lahug at 4:14 p.m. when barely an hour later, they responded to another fire alarm in Barangay San Antonio.

The fire in Barangay San Antonio razed a total of 15 structures, both residential and commercial establishments. At least 15 families or 75 individuals were displaced.

Damage was pegged at P9.6 million.

Fire investigators traced the fire’s origin to a commercial establishment storing textiles owned by Vicente Reston.

As of this writing, they are still conducting further investigations to determine the cause of the two fires.



