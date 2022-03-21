Judy Ann Santos is the happiest ‘ate’ for Angelica Panganiban!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sisters for life!

They may not be blood-related but veteran actress Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo and Angelica Panganiban have always treated each other like real sisters.

And with the announcement of Angelica’s pregnancy, her ‘Ate’ Juday just can’t contain her glee.

In an Instagram story, Judy Ann posted a photo of her, her husband Ryan Agoncillo, Angelica and Gregg Homan.

“W are soooo happy for you my love!!! Eto na to!! Woohoo!! You’ll be a great mom! @iamangelicap <3 <3 (sorry gregg.. maiksi ang arms nga atem naputol ka tuloy.)” Judy Ann wrote.

The two sisters have always been so vocal and proud of their relationship through the years.

Angelica will surely have a blast raising her baby with her Ate Juday by her side. /END

