DepEd-7: 13 Cebu City schools get endorsement for face-to-face classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some schools in Cebu City are a step closer in returning to doing face-to-face classe

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) has announced that their office has received an endorsement from their Cebu City division, requesting at least 13 public schools here to proceed with in-person classes.

“In Cebu City, there are 13 schools nga ilahang giendorse,” said Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 director, in a recent press interview.

(In Cebu City, there are 13 schools that they had been endorsed.)

However, Jimenez clarified that the endorsement process might still take some time as the schools would undergo further validation.

“As of now, they need to validate more…And as of now, wala pay nag implement og face-to-face dinhe sa Cebu City. Not even one school,” he added.

(As of now, they need to validate more…And as of now, no school in is implementing face-to-face classes here in Cebu City.)

Cebu City was downgraded to Alert Level 1, the most relaxed quarantine classification, since March 15.

On the other hand, Jimenez said there were now 783 schools in Central Visayas that were cleared to do face-to-face classes.

Of this number, 377 have already implemented the traditional style of teaching while the rest have yet to receive their Safety Seal.

The Safety Seal, issued by DepEd-7, is a prerequisite for schools that want to go back doing face-to-face classes.

/dbs

