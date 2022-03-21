Talisay City to reopen gymnasiums and sports facilities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas signed a memorandum on March 21 approving the reopening of sports-related facilities in the city.

“I hereby direct all barangay captains to REOPEN the public gymnasiums and sports tournaments or for any sports-related activities,” wrote Gullas.

The mayor cited in his memorandum how the pandemic had prevented people from participating in sports tournaments and activities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented cancellation and postponement on all contact sports activities and tournaments due to strict enforcement of our local and national quarantine protocols and public health policies,” wrote Gullas.

He also said in his social media post that now would be a great time to finally get back into sports and promote physical fitness.

The city-wide effort to push for a consistent vaccination drive resulted in a successful 80 percent vaccination rate, including those of the senior citizen population.

Hence, the main reason that the city can now reopen sports complexes.

With this, Talisay City Mayor Gullas is counting on the city’s 22 barangay captains to follow the directive and ensure that the reopening of sports facilities meets minimum health standards.

/dbs

