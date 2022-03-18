Guidelines to revive sports scene in Cebu City released — CCSC chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and the Cebu City government released the mandatory official guidelines for sports stakeholders to follow in reviving the vibrant sports scene in the city.

On Friday, March 18, CCSC Chairman John Pages announced that they would start providing the guidelines for sports stakeholders to follow whenever they’re going to organize events from the barangay level to major sports events.

During a press conference at the Vice Mayor’s office in Cebu City Hall, Pages said that they’re requiring the sports stakeholders to follow two things: one is to register their event to CCSC; and second is to strictly follow their guidelines.

Otherwise, they will face sanctions by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

“We are asking all organizers, it’s a compulsory whether a barangay event, corporate event, school-based event, all sports events to do two things, number one is to register. We have an online form to register their event. The online form will probably take only 15 to 20 minutes to fill up. After the event organizer is able to fill up the form, within 72 hours, the organizer will get a letter saying that the event has been registered. It will be compulsory registration for all sports events,” said Pages.

“Second is to follow the rules, we’re going to post that. It’s a general guideline, we can’t make specific guidelines for various sports because we’re not the EOC. To quickly summarize the guidelines, everyone should be fully vaccinated. We’re requiring all participants and athletes to be fully vaccinated,” he said.

One important part of the guideline is that only fully-vaccinated individuals are allowed to join or compete in the sports events. That also applies to the coaching staff, sports event officials, and support staff.

In addition, the guideline also requires organizers to have a Covid-19 safety protocol officer or a medical personnel who will insure in maintaining minimum health and safety protocols in the venue, especially in indoor sports arenas.

“This is for all, not for the city officials or the sports commission, para ni sa atong mga players, organizers ug spectators para ni atong tanan, sa atong health and safety,” added Pages.

(This is for all, not for the city officials or the sports commission, this is for our players, organizers, and spectators, this is for all of use, for our health and safety.)

For his part, Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros suggested to require spectators to fill-up contact tracing forms upon entering the playing venue for added health and safety measures.

“Hopefully, magtinabangay ta ug monitor sa mga sports events. Importante gyud naay mga medical personnel sa venue. Those who violate will be sanctioned, but it’s according to the EOC,” said Hontiveros.

(Hopefully, we will help in monitoring the sports events. It is important to have medical personnel in the venue. Those who violate will be sanctioned, but it’s according to the EOC.)

So far, Pages has yet to list down the events that are registering to the CCSC that will happen in Cebu City in the coming months.

Currently, the CCSC and the Cebu City government are working to distribute the guidelines to all sports stakeholders that are planning to organize sports events.

“Although we’re already alert level one na karon (now), but the pandemic is not completely eradicated yet, as you said, magtinabangay na lang gyud ta (let us help each other). I hope we won’t reach a point nga mastop ang (that this will stop the) sports event because of non-compliance,” said Pages.

RELATED STORIES

Pages excited to reopen Cebu City sports

UC Chair Go, Pages vow to support Cebu weightlifters

Cebu City coaches, officials optimistic about Pages as CCSC chief

Pages succeeds Hayco as Cebu City Sports Commission chief

CCSC reopening: Management lays down rules for using track oval

UC athletic director sets up community pantry for Cebu sports community

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy