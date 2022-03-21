GAD of Mandaue City: 100 persons avail of free lab services

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 100 individuals have benefited from the free laboratory screening conducted by the Gender and Development Focal Point System in Mandaue City on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The activity was conducted at the city hall grounds from 8 a.m and lasted around 11 a.m.

The laboratory services include FBS, lipid panel, creatinine, uric acid, SGPT, SGOT, CBC, blood typing.

Michelle Yu, the GAD focal person, said they catered not only to women but also men and members of the LGBTQIA.

Yu said the program was just one of the lined-up activities for the city’s Women’s Month celebration.

On Wednesday, March 23, they will also offer a free chest X-ray that would still be conducted at the city hall grounds.

Yu added they will be conducting the 3-day third Mandaue Federation Trade Fair from March 30 to April 1.

She said on April 1 as closing of the month-long celebration, they will be having free legal counseling, livelihood demonstration, free haircut, among others.

“I would like also to invite everybody if they can come over next week. Naa tay ipahigayun nga trade fair (We are holding a trade fair),” said Yu.



