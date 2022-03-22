Trojans eye upset vs higher-ranked Davao in final elims match of PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans will face higher-ranked Davao Chess Eagles in their last elimination round match hoping for a win that would give them an easier route to the playoffs of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference.

The crucial match is slated for tomorrow, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The Trojans are currently No. 5 in the southern division standings. They will try to clinch one last victory with the hopes of improving their rankings and avoiding the play-in if possible.

However, it will be a hard task against Davao the No. 2 team in the south, which already secured a playoffs berth.

The Trojans and the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates are currently tied with similar 20 wins and 13 losses record, and a win tomorrow for the Cebuanos will ensure their playoff entry.

The Trojans need to defeat Davao and cross their fingers that Surigao losses to Iriga City Oragons and Negros to Palawan tomorrow.

If this scenario happens, the Trojans can dislodge Negros (21-12), clinch the No. 4 spot and avoid the play-in tournament.

The Trojans will pin its hopes on its trusted woodpushers International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Masters (NMs) Merben Roque and Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Richard Natividad, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Jinky Catulay, Ronald and Rommel Ganzon.

They will likely face Davao’s top chessers FIDE Masters Roel Abelgas and Sander Severino along with Arena Grand Master (AGM) Rowelyn Joy Acedo, National Masters (NMs) Alexander Lupian, Jonathan Tan, and Aglipay Oberio, and Anthony Mosqueda.

If the Trojans lose tomorrow, they will proceed to the play-in tournament wherein they face Surigao, Camarines, Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, Cebu City, and Iriga.

The four winning teams will advance to the playoffs and face the top-ranked Iloilo Kisela Knights along with Davao, Zamboanga, and Negros.

On the other hand, the Pasig City King Pirates secured the top seed of the northern division standings after hauling 32 wins and a loss.

They are joined by San Juan, Laguna, Caloocan, Manila, and Cagayan.

The seventh and eighth spots for the playoffs will be vied by Quezon, Isabela, Rizal, and Cavite in the play-in tournament. /rcg

