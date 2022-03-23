Joshua Garcia to Ria Atayde: ‘Happy Birthday rumored girlfriend’

CEBU, Philippines—Is it over now for the ladies on the waiting line?

Joshua Garcia may have made that impression after he greeted actress and close friend Ria Atayde on her birthday on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Joshua uploaded a photo of Ria in her pink beach attire smiling back at the camera of Joshua’s phone.

What really caught netizen’s attention was the caption he wrote with the photo.

Joshua called Ria his “rumored girlfriend” in the story.

Ria turned 30 on Wednesday.

To recall, rumors about them being a couple sparked after they were spotted together with showbiz friends and real life lovers Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda, and Patrick Sugui and Aeriel Garcia.

However, in previous reports from Bandera, both have clarified they are just close friends.

/bmjo

