Chan eyes ‘zona libre’ for Lapu-Lapu since he and foe are both backing BBM-Sara

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said he will consult first his national party, PDP-Laban, regarding its endorsement of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (BBM), as president in the May 9, 2022 elections.

PDP-Laban’s President Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has earlier announced that the party will endorse BBM as president, along with presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio who is running as vice-president.

Chan said that he just wanted to clarify some issues, especially since his opponent, Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza, is also endorsing BBM.

“Sa atong bahin kabaw man gyud ta nga we are really campaigning for Inday Sara, but for president, mao na nga we are waiting for the party declaring that they will support BBM. Ang amo lang pangutana sa party unsa may mapaabot namo with BBM nga ang among kaatbang nag-indorso man pod kang BBM,” Chan said.

Aside from the party, Chan said that he will also be consulting his local allies, such as Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia whose opponents are also endorsing BBM.

Chan, however, said that he has no objection to declaring a “zona libre” in the city in the upcoming elections, to ensure that BBM will not also endorse a local candidate.

“Dili na necessary nga they will support the local candidate, if both sides, kay duha raman ang klaro nga nag-away diri sa atoa. Kaning duha are supporting BBM-Sara, dili ba sila moapil sa local? Mao manay dakong pangutana.

Chan hopes that if PDP-Laban will endorse BBM, the presidential candidate must also ensure that he will not interfere in the local elections by endorsing any candidates, especially if both local candidates are endorsing him.

Meanwhile, in a post on Radaza’s Facebook fan page, the congresswoman claimed that the BBM-Sara tandem is endorsing their slate in the upcoming elections.

“Daghang Salamat, our soon-to-be president Bongbong Marcos & Mayor Inday Sara sa pag endorso sa grupo sa Team Deretso. Sa Good Governance, mapadayon ang kalamboan,” Radaza’s post reads. /rcg

