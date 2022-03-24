Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton is home!

CEBU, Philippines—Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton has finally arrived in the Philippines after winning the crown in Egypt.

Kathleen updated her fans and fellow Filipinos about her homecoming in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

“On wednesdays, we wear pink 💕

Hello Philippines It’s good to be back home 🇵🇭🥺💙❤️💛 I’m lost for words — I’m so grateful and so proud to be a Filipina!

Home coming presscon look ❤️

Thank you to the media and pageant bloggers, bloggers that came today — I cherish you deeply thank you for always supporting me always in my @missecointernational journey!” she captioned her post.

She uploaded photos of her homecoming outfit which was a beaded bright pink gown by Manila fashion designer Ryan Uson.

On March 17, (March 18 Manila Time) the Australian-Filipino beauty queen bested more than 40 candidates in the competition.

She is the second Filipina to bring home the Miss Eco International crown. Cebu-based beauty queen Cynthia Thomalla first won the title in 2018. /rcg

