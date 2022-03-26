Scottie enjoys eating fresh green onions: ‘It’s lami!’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | March 26,2022 - 01:28 PM
Scottie eating fresh green onion. Screengrab from Kryz Uy's video on Instagram

CEBU, Philippines — Social media personality Kryz Uy shared a video of her 1-year-old son, Scottie, eating a fresh green onion, and it’s undeniably so cute!

“My child and his weird cravings 🧅😅,” she shared.

In the video, Scottie can be heard saying, “I like to eat eat green onion. It’s lami!”

 

 

This is not the first time that Scottie amazed netizens with his usual cravings at a very young age. Recently, his video eating ‘balut’, and found it very yummy, went viral on social media.

Scott Knoa Young, or Scottie, is Uy and Slater Young’s first child. The celebrity couple is now expecting their second child. They tied a knot in a garden ceremony in Cebu back in 2019.

