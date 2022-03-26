Kathryn Bernardo marks her 26th birthday with a sultry photo

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Kathryn Bernardo is making the summer even hotter with the sultry photo that she shared on Instagram, as she marks her 26h birthday this Saturday, March 2022.

The actress celebrated her special day as a cover for a local magazine,” As I turn 26, I celebrate everything that made me who I am today.”

“I celebrate my body, which I’ve learned to fully embrace in my journey to self-love. I celebrate the people who helped me grow—those who love me and continue to make life worth living, and those who don’t but continue to make me stronger and more resilient.”

She said she also celebrate “courage”, “being vulnerable”, “the choice to stand up”, “the joy” and “happiness” in her life.

“I celebrate the challenges and struggles that ultimately shaped me to become a better person. And lastly, I celebrate my voice, being able to stand up for the things I believe in and speak up for myself unfiltered.”

“I celebrate who I was, who I am, and who I will be years from now. I’m still a looong way from becoming the person I want to be, but I want to thank you (yes, you!) for being with me every step of the way. Cheers to another chapter together! 🍾🥂 I hope we continue to make this world a better place to live in,” she added.

Many of the celebrities wrote their warm greetings down the comment section, such as Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, Rabiya Mateo, Sarah Lahbati, Julia Montes, and Maymay Entrata.

