Rain expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA; Hot, humid in Luzon – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) off Davao City will continue to bring to Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

As of 10 a.m Sunday, Pagasa said the LPA was spotted 70 kilometers southeast of Davao City.

“Mababa ang tiyansa na itong LPA ay maging isang mahinang bagyo, ngunit nakikita natin hanggang sa Martes, may mga pag-ulan pa ring mararanasan dulot ng LPA at ITCZ (intertropical convergence zone) dito sa Visayas, Palawan, and Mindanao,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

(The LPA is not likely to develop into a storm, but until Tuesday, there will still be rain due to the LPA and ITCZ (intertropical convergence zone) in the Visayas, Palawan, and Mindanao.)

The LPA will bring cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain to Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao, particularly Southern Leyte, Bohol, southern Cebu, Negros provinces, Iloilo, Antique, Central Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

“Asahan ‘yung minsang malalakas na pag-ulan na posibleng magdulot ng pagbaha o landslides (expect heavy rain that could cause floods or landslides),” said Estareja.

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will experience clearer skies with hot and humid weather conditions.

Despite the presence of an LPA, no gale warning was raised over any part of the country’s seaboards as slight to moderate sea conditions with waves reaching only 2.1 meters in height, are expected.

Forecast temperature range in key cities or areas for the rest of the day:

Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy