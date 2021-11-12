Cebu City Sports Center reopens on December 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as well as its track oval will reopen on December 16, 2021, for athletes and the public.

This was the promise of Acting Mayor Michael Rama to the city residents after the sports center was used as an isolation center in August 2021, during the height of the third surge of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The city government is just waiting for the remaining 18 patients to leave the isolation facility before they begin to convert it back to its original state as a sports center.

“At the hindsight, definitely by December 16, we will open the sports center. They (overseeing management) will have to be already connecting with the CCQC (Cebu City Quarantine Center) for the plans,” said Rama.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said that aside from the CCSC, there are only two barangay isolation centers (BICs) left open in the city. These are in Zapatera and Banilad.

Only 41 individuals are currently isolated in the barangay isolation centers as the city only has 142 active cases of the COVID-19. Some of these cases are hospitalized, at the CCQC, or isolated in their own homes.

Garganera said the city government will be moving out of the schools as isolation centers because of the eventual return of the face-to-face classes especially with the vaccine roll-out going well.

Also, the schools will be used as election precincts in the upcoming May 2022 elections.

“In the coming elections, all the schools will be utilized. So we are looking for an isolation facility that is somewhere else. Perhaps the IEC Pavillion himoog isolation facility, there’s NOAH and the project of the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) nga isolation facility,” said Garganera.

Recently, the city government and DPWH have planned to build a modular hospital at the NOAH Compound in the South Road Properties (SRP).

Should that push through, the city government would have a facility that can accommodate patients should another surge occur without the need to open BICs save for as a last resort.

With the city observing a better COVID-19 situation compared to the past months, the EOC is no longer expecting to need as many isolation beds as before, although a protocol is ready to activate more should the cases suddenly rise. /rcg

