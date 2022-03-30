No fare hike in airlines for now despite rising fuel costs, CAB says

MANILA, Philippines — There is no fare hike in airlines for now despite rising fuel costs, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said Tuesday.

CAB operations head Eldric Peredo said that current airline fares are within their implemented ranges.

“Sa ngayon po, wala naman po kaming nakikita na pagtaas ng fares kasi po ang fares na ipinapatupad ng ating mga airlines ay range po ‘yan,” Peredo said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

(As of now, we do not see any increase in fares because the fares implemented by our airlines come in ranges.)

“Sa pagmo-monitor po natin sa CAB, hindi pa naman po lumalagpas or hindi pa naaabot ‘yung mga pinakamataas na antas sa mga fare ranges ng mga airline natin,” he continued.

(In our monitoring, the fare has not surpassed or reached the highest point of the airlines’ fare ranges.)

However, the aviation industry uses fuel surcharges, which is added to the base fare, when there is a restless movement in oil prices.

“Pero po meron pong isang mekanismo na ginagamit sa aviation industry, hindi lang sa Pilipinas, kundi sa ibang bansa, ‘yung tinatawag nating fuel surcharge,” said Peredo.

(But there is a mechanism that the aviation industry utilizes, not only in the Philippines, but also in other countries, the one we call fuel surcharge.)

“‘Yung fuel surcharge, idinadagdag po ‘yan bukod sa base fare na binabayaran ng mga pasahero, kung may malikot na paggalaw o pagtaas-pagbaba ng presyo ng langis sa mundo kagaya ng nararamdaman po natin ngayon,” he explained.

(The fuel surcharge is added on top of the base fare, which the passenger pays for, if there is an increase-decrease in the prices of oil in the world market like what we are experiencing now.)

For the 12th time this year, fuel prices climbed anew at P8.65 per liter of diesel, P3.40 per liter of gasoline, and P9.40 per liter of kerosene.

RELATED STORIES

Oil firms set biggest increase in fuel prices

With new round of oil price hike, Bayan says suspending oil taxes is just, humane

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy