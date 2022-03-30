BOPK to hold first grand rally at CCSC on Saturday
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Candidates of the Bando Osmeña Pundok-Kauswagan (BOPK) and their supporters will also get a chance to occupy the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Saturday, April 2, for their group’s first grand rally.
In a social media post, former Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña, BOPK’s mayoral candidate, said they will be joined by Senator and vice presidential candidate Vicente Sotto III and some of the casts of noontime show Eat Bulaga at the gathering.
“Personal ko nga mangimbitar kaninyo sa atong unang grand rally uban sa atong pinanggang Senator Tito Sotto. Kita-kita ta didto! Atong isyagit ang kabaguhan ug kauswagan alang sa dakbayan sa Sugbo!” Osmeña wrote on her social media page.
But in order to avoid health risks, Osmeña is asking their supporters to “ALWAYS WEAR FACE MASK AND PRACTICE MINIMUM HEALTH PROTOCOL.”
Osmeña said the gathering is “an open gate event but first come, first served.”
On March 26, a free concert was also held at the CCSC that was attended by Barug PDP-Laban candidates led by Mayor Michael Rama.
Health officials said the gathering was “worrisome” as it could turn out to be a “superspreader.”
