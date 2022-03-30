Nico Bolzico pranks his wife Solenn Heussaff ahead of April Fools’ Day

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | March 30,2022 - 09:32 AM

CEBU, Philippines— Nico Bolzico made netizens laugh so hard yet again after he successfully pranked his wife Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico.

Nico posted a hilarious video on Instagram wherein he asked Solenn to participate in a guessing game which turned out to be a prank.

Solenn was asked put on a blindfold as Nico prepares the item that she will have to guess.

Nico then asked Solenn to dip a finger into a bread’s chocolate filling.

He then took a cat to make it appear that what was on her finger was something else.

Solenn’s reaction was hilarious as she saw their pet cat, Negroni, on Nico’s arms.

“A good pranker doesnt wait till April’s fool day, a good pranker thinks ahead… this good pranker is sleeping in the dog house again… or cat house this time!” Nico wrote as caption to his video which he shared on social media.

A lot of netizens asked Nico how he was doing after the prank.

“Nico kindly update us if you are still able to walk.lol charot 😂,” one netizen wrote on the comments section.

“You are so in trouble,” another one said.

The celebrity couple left netizens rolling on the floor laughing with the latest prank which they posted on social media.

Nico and Solenn tied a knot in 2016 and welcomed first child, Thylane ‘Tili’ Bolzico in 2020.

