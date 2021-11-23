BOPK endorses Robredo for president

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), Cebu City’s main opposition party is endorsing Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo for President in the 2022 elections.

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who leads the party, said they have chosen Robredo as their President because their party aligns with her goals and services.

His wife, Margot Osmeña will be running for mayor for the party while incumbent Councilor Franklyn Ong will be her vice-mayor.

Osmeña notes that Robredo has agreed to petition the creation of special precincts for 100,000 call center agents who worked in one area in Cebu City, allowing these workers to vote while being far from home.

“Presently they will have extreme difficulty voting due to their abnormal work hours and commuting problems to their respective distant precincts. If our government allows 500,000 Pinoys abroad to vote, what more the 1.6 million agents in our cities?”

“We ask that Cebu City be the pilot agent as 90 percent are working in one contiguous area,” said Osmeña in a text message to CDN Digital.

For the former mayor, BOPK wants to endorse leaders that listen to their constituents and respond to the needs of the masses.

“BOPK likes leaders who listen and respond. Leni leads the pack as the best choice. (Manny) Pacquiao and Ping (Lacson) are also good choices. Bong Go is a poor choice and (Bongbong) Marcos, the worst choice,” said Osmeña.

The BOPK party has been allied with the Liberal Party for a long time and has also supported Liberal Party candidates in the past elections, including in 2019, when BOPK supported Mar Roxas and Leni Robredo’s candidacies.

Robredo garnered a sweeping majority in Cebu during the 2019 elections when she ran for the Vice Presidency against former Senator Ferdinand (Bongbong) Marcos, Jr.

She is to face Marcos again for the Presidency in 2022. In her last visit to Cebu, Robredo said she will not take her chances and will work hard to deserve the Cebuano votes again next year. /rcg

