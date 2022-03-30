Pagasa: Scorching heat in Metro Cebu may continue until May

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | March 30,2022 - 10:56 AM

CEBU, Philippines—Can you feel the summer heat?

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan on Wednesday, March 30, said heat index in Metro Cebu reached 38 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature was at 32 degrees.

It was the the highest heat index recorded so far in Metro Cebu this year as a result of the Easterlies or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.

And this scorching heat is expected to continue until May, according to Jhomer C. Eclarino, a Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist.

“May is actually the warmest month in Cebu,” Eclarino said.

Eclarino is asking Cebuanos to observe “extreme caution.”

The scorching heat, he said, could lead to heat-related illnesses.

“Possible ang mga heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stress or padayon ang atong activity sa gawas directly sa init, possible ang heat stroke,” Eclarino told CDN Digital.

RELATED STORIES

Hot, humid weather prevails in Cebu

Cebu City Health Dept. reminds public: Hydrate amid heat

Fun summer activities that you can do at home

Cool off the summer heat in Lusno Falls, Ronda

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy