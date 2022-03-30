Pagasa: Scorching heat in Metro Cebu may continue until May
CEBU, Philippines—Can you feel the summer heat?
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan on Wednesday, March 30, said heat index in Metro Cebu reached 38 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature was at 32 degrees.
It was the the highest heat index recorded so far in Metro Cebu this year as a result of the Easterlies or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.
And this scorching heat is expected to continue until May, according to Jhomer C. Eclarino, a Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist.
“May is actually the warmest month in Cebu,” Eclarino said.
Eclarino is asking Cebuanos to observe “extreme caution.”
The scorching heat, he said, could lead to heat-related illnesses.
“Possible ang mga heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stress or padayon ang atong activity sa gawas directly sa init, possible ang heat stroke,” Eclarino told CDN Digital.
