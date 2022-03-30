Construction of Cebu BRT may start this June

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reiterated its commitment to begin civil works for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) this year.

The agency, in a statement published on Tuesday, March 29, said that Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade vowed that the construction of the big-ticket project will push through this June.

Tugade also said that they are expected to issue the Notice of Award for civil works to the qualified contractor by May.

“Secretary Tugade (also) directed the DOTr Road Sector team to expedite the immediate construction of the BRT to help ease traffic conditions while enhancing the mobility of commuters in Cebu City,” the statement added.

Tugade was in Cebu last Tuesday to meet and discuss with Cebu officials the status of the P17-billion Cebu BRT.

The BRT, a project touted to solve Cebu City’s traffic woes, has incurred several delays in its implementation.

In 2020, the national government rolled out the Cebu Interim Bus Service (Cibus) which served as a precursor to the BRT system.

The Cibus, which is currently operational, mimics the routes covered by the BRT which included the South Road Properties (SRP), portions of N. Bacalso Avenue, Osmeña Boulevard, and I.T. Park in Barangay Apas.

The BRT component will also compose of 17 bus stations, a depot, and at least 76 bus stops or shelters within its routes.

Once operational, the Cebu BRT can ferry around 60,000 passengers around Cebu City. /rcg

