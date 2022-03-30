Race for our Heroes: Navy Day Bike & Run Challenge to start April 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The month-long “Race for our Heroes: Navy Day Bike & Run Challenge” of the Philippine Navy will unfold on Friday, April 1, 2022.

The virtual bike/run non-competitive event is organized by the Philippine Navy in partnership with Active Hub for the benefit of the families of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) identified battle casualties and COVID-19 frontliners.

A virtual press conference was held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, to officially launch the event attended by high-ranking Philippine Navy officials along with event organizers.

“It’s one of the highlight activities in anticipation of the celebration of the 124th anniversary of the Philippine Navy. More than promoting a healthy lifestyle and proving physical core, this event aims to generate support for the benefit of our Race for our Heroes project which is dedicated to helping our fellow Filipinos who are in greatest needs, “Rear Admiral Antonio Palces, the acting flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy said during the presser.

Also present during the virtual presser was the race coordinator Theresa Mae Conson of Active Hub.

Similar to previous non-competitive virtual races organized by Active Hub, this one features two disciplines, the bike and run which have varying distances that the participants can join.

The proceeds of the registration will be used to help the families of AFP’s battle casualties including PO3 Jose Audrey Bañares of Lapu-Lapu City.

Bañares is a member of the Naval Special Operations Group who was killed in action in 2013 in Mindanao.

The event is expected to draw more than a thousand participants from the ranks of the Philippine Navy, AFP, and regular sports buffs.

The run category has three distances, the 5-kilometer, 10k, and 21k, while the bike category has 20k, 50k, and 100k categories.

Participants are required to complete their chosen category and distance from April 1-30, 2022, to receive the finishers’ medal.

No less than celebrity military reservists Dingdong Dantes, Rocco Nacino, and Cebuana beauty queen Beatrice Luigi Gomez serve as the event’s ambassadors.

In addition, Olympian Mary Joy Tabal and her husband, Lieutenant Junior Grade Hector Dan Jimenez of the Philippine Navy, SEA Games gold medalists Nikko Huelgas, Claire Adorna, and SEA Games duathlon bronze medalist Mary Pauline Fornea are also named as event ambassadors.

The registration fee for the run category is P950 for all distances while the bike category’s fee is P1,650. The registration fee already includes a singlet for the run and a jersey for the bike event along with the finisher’s medal.

For more information, visit Active Hub’s official Facebook page. /rcg

