Philippine Navy team rules road races at Clark’s nat’l cycling trials

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance cycling team dominated the final day of the PhilCycling National Trials at the Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat, Pampanga last Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Ronald Oranza and Kate Yasmin Velasco dominated the men’s and women’s road race respectively in the final day of the two-day major cycling competition organized by the PhilCycling or the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines.

The veteran Oranza of Villasis, Pangasinan topped the race at three hours, 18 minutes and 25 seconds in the 147.6-kilometer road race while his teammates George Oconer bagged the silver medal with a time of 3:18:32.15 and Ronald Lomotos settling for the bronze medal by clocking in 3:18:35.23.

“We did our best to protect each other throughout the race,” Oranza, 28, said “And we managed to book a 1-2-3 finish.”

“I am praying this trials will mark the return of cycling events all over the country,” added Oranza.

Velasco, who ruled the women’s individual time trial (ITT) last Saturday, finished the women’s 80.70KM road race with the time of 2:15.17.62 to bag her second gold medal.

She outlasted Avegail Rombaon who trailed her with just 1.76 seconds all the way to the finish line.

Rombaon bagged the silver medal after outracing Velasco’s teammate, Mathilda Krogg in a sprint all the way to the finish line. Krogg rounded off the top three in the category.

“I never expected to win today [the road race]. It was Marianne [Dacumos], our senior, who’s in our game plan, but I got the opportunity, so we didn’t let that slip away,” said Velasco of Pampanga.

“This title is very important to us, and we dedicate this to our sponsors,” she said.

