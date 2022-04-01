Golden Topper launches newest and first-ever Community Business District in Cebu

Set to redefine the skyline of cities across the Philippines, global real estate developer, Golden Topper, launched two towers of their first development in Cebu, City Clou, last March 26, 2022, at Radisson Blu Cebu.

City Clou, the city’s next business and lifestyle district, introduced its newest residential and office towers, marking another milestone in Cebu.

Launched in 2019, the mixed-use development’s Tower C, its first residential tower, was met with overwhelming success, having sold out 90 percent of its inventory.

The new towers, Tower B and E, will be the project’s second residential tower and a new office tower.

Led by the GT Group of Companies President Allan Crisologo, Shareholders representative from Golden Topper China Baojiang Liu, Director, Government Rel. & Corporate Structuring Deputy of the GT Group of Companies Angela Solon, Sales and Marketing Head of GT Equity Group Alisa Lu, GT External Legal Counsel Joselito Lopez, and Director, DHSUD Central Visayas Lyndon Juntilla, the event was attended by future homeowners and valuable clients.

The first community business district in the heart of Cebu City

Envisioned to be a complete community with its own business hub, City Clou is designed with four residential towers, a dedicated office tower, a 3-level commercial area, and world-class leisure amenities located at D. Jakosalem St., Brgy. Zapatera, Cebu City.

As the project’s leisure destination, the Central Park at City Clou will offer an urban retreat within the city with three swimming pools, a fitness area with yoga room, an outdoor play area for kids, a meditation garden, several pocket gardens, as well as function rooms and a clubhouse.























City Clou will also feature more convenient points with a Central Mall inside the development, a commercial area that will offer retail shops, coffee shops, food establishments, banks, and a business center.

Tower E, or The Enterprise tower, will offer 17 floors of commercial office space, both for lease and for rent. City Clou aims to offer the needs of every business with a diverse mix of office units perfect for start-ups to established enterprises.

City Clou promises a unique lifestyle that is more than the ordinary, seamlessly blending community living with the experience of residing in a business district.

The project’s residential towers, dubbed The Residences, offer a wide range of bedroom units with expansive views of the city skyline and Busay mountain.

The Residences also promise residents the prestige and convenience of the project’s leisure, office, and retail features, as well as the proximity to the Cebu Business Park, and the Cebu IT Park.

“Don’t just work in a CBD. You can now live in a CBD, too,” said Roy Receno, the Golden Topper Project Development Manager.

Watch the official launching here:

Currently, the group has expanded its portfolio with nine projects in the prime cities of Makati, Pasay, Quezon City, Las Piñas, Cebu, and Lapu-Lapu, and is eyeing to build more premiere projects in cities across the country.

Tower B (Residential) and Tower E (Office) of City Clou are now officially open for pre-selling. Homebuyers and investors may inquire through Golden Topper’s Facebook page or by heading over to their showroom at 38 Gorordo Avenue in Camputhaw, Cebu City.