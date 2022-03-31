Hot, humid Thursday nationwide – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather is expected in the country on Thursday due to the easterlies or warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Luzon, including Metro Manila, will experience warm weather, especially at noon, with possible rain showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and the evening, Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said in a weather update.

“Sa buong bahagi ng Luzon, ngayong araw ay maaliwalas po yung ating panahon, mainit at maalinsangan lalo na sa tanghali,” she said.

(Luzon, will have fair weather, it will be hot and humid, especially at noon.)

The public was advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

“Kung di maiiwasan or yung nature ng trabaho natin ay nasa direktang init po tayo ng araw, ay huwag po nating kalilimutan yung mga pananggalang po natin, yung mga sumbrero, payong,” Castañeda said.

(If it can’t be prevented or the nature of your work exposes you to direct sunlight, make sure you have a hat, umbrella or other gear to protect you from the sun.)

She also reminded those spending time outdoors to wear light clothes, to drink enough water and to stay under the shade “from time to time” to stave off the harmful effects of direct sunlight.

In the Visayas and Mindanao, warm and humid weather is also expected with chances of isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and the evening, according to Castañeda.

Flash floods or landslides are still possible, Pagasa warned.

No gale warning has been raised but Castañeda advised those sailing in the northern and eastern seaboards to be cautious due to moderate to rough waters.

Pagasa is also not monitoring any weather disturbance affecting the Philippine area of responsibility, she added.

