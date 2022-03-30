Jet Lee gets tattoo from Apo Whang-Od

CEBU, Philippines—Cebuana moto vlogger Maria Rica Cabarrubias, also known as Jet Lee, has got a tattoo from Apo Whang-Od in Kalinga.

This she shared via photos on her Facebook page on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

“Sulit ang 146 km ride for today plus …” she said in the caption of her post.

Apo Whang-Od is a Filipina tattoo artist from Buscalan, Tinglayan, Kalinga, Philippines. She is often described as the “last” and oldest mambabatok.

Cabarrubias, meanwhile, is a famous motorcycle enthusiast who is also an ambassadress of the LTO-7 and of the Philippine Motorcycle Tourism.

