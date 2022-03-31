Cebu officials to also attend PDP-Laban rally in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several local officials in Cebu are expected to attend the first grand rally of the ruling party Partido Demokratikong Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Thursday, March 31.

According to local organizers, those who will be attending included incumbent officials who belonged to PDP-Laban such as Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, and mayors Michael Rama (Cebu City), Jonas Cortes (Mandaue City), Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan (Lapu-Lapu City), Alan Sesaldo (Argao), and Mary Therese Sitoy Cho (Cordova).

They will also be joined by other local reelectionists and candidates such as Provincial Board Members Glenn Anthony Soco, Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano, Edsel Galeos, Vice Mayors Celedonio Sitoy (Lapu-Lapu City), Glenn Bercede (Mandaue City), Orvi Ortega (Argao), and Raymond Alvin Garcia (Cebu City councilor running for vice mayor) and Ximjil Dino Sitoy (Vice Mayoral Bet for Cordova).

Several candidates who will be joining included tandems for the mayoral race in some towns and component cities of Cebu province such as Mario Patricio Barcenas and Efren Quijano (Carcar City), Ronald Alan Cesante and William Lagahid (Dalaguete), Gloria Duterte and Ziegfred Duterte (Tabogon), and Ronald Guaren and Rona Marie Therese (Oslob).

The grand rally of PDP-Laban formed part of the proclamation rally of Lapu-Lapu City’s Team Ahong-Team Libre led by Chan.

Malacañang on Wednesday has confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to participate in the event.

However, the Palace remained mum on talks whether the President would be making any announcement, particularly on who he would be endorsing as his successor.

