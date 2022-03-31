Cebu officials to also attend PDP-Laban rally in Lapu-Lapu

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 31,2022 - 03:39 PM
CEBU OFFICIALS TO ATTEND PDP-LABAN RALLY IN LAPU-LAPU. The stage is set for holding of the PDP-Laban grand rally in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City tonight, March 31, where local officials in Cebu Province tricities of Cebu led by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia are expected to attend the event. Aside from that, President Rodrigo Duterte is also expected to be at the rally. | Morexette Marie B. Erram

The stage is set for the holding of the PDP-Laban grand rally in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City tonight, March 31, where local officials in Cebu Province and the tricities of Cebu led by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia are expected to attend the event. Aside from that, President Rodrigo Duterte is also expected to be at the rally. | Morexette Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several local officials in Cebu are expected to attend the first grand rally of the ruling party Partido Demokratikong Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Thursday, March 31.

According to local organizers, those who will be attending included incumbent officials who belonged to PDP-Laban such as Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, and mayors Michael Rama (Cebu City), Jonas Cortes (Mandaue City), Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan (Lapu-Lapu City), Alan Sesaldo (Argao), and Mary Therese Sitoy Cho (Cordova). 

They will also be joined by other local reelectionists and candidates such as Provincial Board Members Glenn Anthony Soco, Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano, Edsel Galeos, Vice Mayors Celedonio Sitoy (Lapu-Lapu City), Glenn Bercede (Mandaue City), Orvi Ortega (Argao), and Raymond Alvin Garcia (Cebu City councilor running for vice mayor) and Ximjil Dino Sitoy (Vice Mayoral Bet for Cordova). 

Several candidates who will be joining included tandems for the mayoral race in some towns and component cities of Cebu province such as Mario Patricio Barcenas and Efren Quijano (Carcar City), Ronald Alan Cesante and William Lagahid (Dalaguete), Gloria Duterte and Ziegfred Duterte (Tabogon), and Ronald Guaren and Rona Marie Therese (Oslob).

The grand rally of PDP-Laban formed part of the proclamation rally of Lapu-Lapu City’s Team Ahong-Team Libre led by Chan. 

Malacañang on Wednesday has confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to participate in the event. 

However, the Palace remained mum on talks whether the President would be making any announcement, particularly on who he would be endorsing as his successor. 

RELATED STORIES

President Duterte to grace Team Libre’s grand rally in Lapu-Lapu

LOOK: Preparations for PDP-Laban rally

Chan, Team Libre to start campaign in Olango 

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan, Partido Demokratikong Pilipino - Lakas ng Bayan, PDP Laban, President Rodrigo Duterte, Team Ahong-Team Libre

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.