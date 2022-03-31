Pia Wurtzbach and boyfriend Jeremy heat up chilly Switzerland

CEBU, Philippines—Pia Wurtzbach and boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey went on a sweet vacation in Switzerland.
The beauty queen updated her followers on her recent trip on her Instagram page.
Pia shared they had a great time strolling around Geneva.
She also never missed a chance to make her fans feel “kilig” with her witty and sweet captions for Jeremy.
“Feeling sweet in Switzerland with @jeremyjauncey 🥰 Got to walk around Geneva today and we’re so lucky our hotel is facing the famous Jet d’Eau. Can’t wait to explore the city further!🇨🇭,” she wrote.
Before that, this power couple spent time together in Abu Dhabi. /rcg
