Only three fire incidents in March in city — Mandaue City Fire Station

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Only three fires were recorded by the Mandaue City Fire Station (MCFS) in March, which was the Fire Prevention Month.

The recent fire happened about 7 a.m. today, March 31, in a commercial building on A.S. Fortuna Street, Barangay Banilad.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Edgar Vergara, chief fire investigator, MCFS chief investigator, said the fire was only raised to the first alarm and was extinguished 20 minutes after the fire was reported.

Vergara said the estimated damaged was only P15,000.

The other two fires happened on March 4 in Doña Rosario Village in Barangay Labogon that damaged a two-story house and on March 10 in barangay Banilad which partially damaged an establishment.

Vergara said all three fires were only minor ones with only P185,000 in accumulated damage and no casualties were recorded.

He added that only one individual was recorded injured that was sustained in a fire in Doña Rosario Village.

Vergara said they also recorded in the same period last year only three fires.

He believed that the recorida in the different areas of the city helped in the decrease of fire incidents in the city because this helped people to be more aware of what needed to be done to prevent a fire.

Vergara said that even though the fire prevention month would end today, their program and recorida will continue.

/dbs

