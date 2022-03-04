Two-storey house burned down in Labogon, Mandaue 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A two-storey house was totally damaged in a fire in barangay Labogon here on Friday afternoon, March 4, 2022.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Antonio Ermac Montajes, an investigator, said the house was inside Doña Rosario Village and owned by Wennie Otero, 63.

Montajes said aside from Otero’s house, no other structures were damaged.

Montajes said Otero sustained an injury in her right palm which she sustained while getting out of the burning house.

The investigator said the husband and caretaker of Otero were safe.

Montajes said the fire started on the first floor of the house. The house is made up of a mixture of concrete and light materials. Estimated cost of the damage was pegged at P150,000.

Montajes said they have yet to determine the cause of the fire as they will be going back to the fire scene on Saturday to further investigate.

Montajes said they received the fire alarm at 4:10 p.m. It was raised to the first alarm at 4:11,15 minutes after it was declared under control. Fire out was declared at 4:50 p.m.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Edgar Vergara, the chief investigator, said this was the first fire incident in Mandaue this Fire Prevention Month.

Montajes said they have been conducting Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan, a recorida in the different areas of the city, for fire safety tips, among others.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Monday morning fire guts 25 homes in Brgy Subangdaku, Mandaue City

Cebuanos told: Fire prevention is a shared responsibility

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy