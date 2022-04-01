Pagasa: La Niña to weaken this April; Warm Friday weather expected

MANILA, Philippines — The La Niña phenomenon in the country is expected to weaken this April, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday, April 1, 2022.

“Asahan pa rin ang epekto ng La Niña ngayong buwan ng Abril hanggang Mayo 2022. However, aasahan po na magiging mahina na ito, so ibig sabihin hindi na natin masyadong mararamdaman ang higit sa normal na dami ng mga pag-ulan,” Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a weather forecast.

(We can still expect the effects of La Niña this April until May 2022. But we can expect it to weaken, meaning we will no longer have above normal rainfall.)

“Pagsapit naman po ng Hunyo o ‘yung pagsisimula ng tag-ulan, babalik na uli sa neutral conditions ang ating karagatan,” he added.

(In June or the start of the rainy season, the seas will go back to neutral conditions.)

According to Estareja, the rain forecast for April will be “below normal” in the Ilocos provinces, Abra, most of Central Luzon, Cavite, Rizal, and Albay, and “near normal” and “above normal” in the rest of the country.

He also said that in April and May, from zero to one tropical cyclone may enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

By June, there may be up to two, and in July, up to three tropical cyclones.

Friday forecast

Estareja said the northeasterly surface windflow will bring cloudy skies with light rain to Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The rest of Luzon will have warm weather with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean.

The Caraga region in Mindanao and Southern Leyte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain due to the easterlies, while other parts of the Visayas and Mindanao will have warm weather with possible isolated rain showers due to the easterlies.

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) may bring rain to the Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend, according to Estareja.

“Wala tayong binabantayang bagyo na papasok ng ating PAR hanggang sa Sunday pero possible po na dito sa ITCZ ay may mabuo na low pressure area (LPA) na posibleng tumawid sa Visayas, Mindanao, and even Palawan,” he also said.

(We are not monitoring a tropical cyclone that could enter PAR until Sunday but an LPA may form within the ITCZ and cross Visayas, Mindanao, and even Palawan.)

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

