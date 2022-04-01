Toledo City Trojans eye another upset, this time vs No. 2 seed Davao in PCAP semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans eye another major upset in the southern division semifinals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference when they take on 2nd-seed Davao Chess Eagles tomorrow, April 2, 2022.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the No. 6 Trojans stunned the No.3 Zamboanga Sultans in the quarterfinals via an Armageddon tie-breaker, paving their unexpected entry into the semifinals.

However, the Trojans will likely have their backs against the wall after the Chess Eagles clobbered them, 16-5, in their last meeting on March 23, 2022, during the elimination round.

Davao advanced to the semifinals by eliminating No. 7 Camarines Soaring Eagles in last Wednesday’s online chess action.

Despite the odds, the playoffs are a completely different scenario than the elimination round as the stakes have gone higher and the Trojans are hoping for a different result this time around.

The Trojans are expected to field reliables International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Jinky Catulay, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Richard Natividad, Rommel Ganzon, and Ronald Ganzon in tomorrow’s match against Davao.

Catulay was impressive last Wednesday after beating Zamboanga’s Sheila Khan Sepanton both in the blitz and rapid rounds, which was crucial for Toledo’s win against Zamboanga.

On the other hand, Davao will rely on FIDE Master (FM) Sander Severino, FM Roel Abelgas, NM Alexander Lupian, NM Jonathan Tan, Anthony Mosqueda, Arnel Aton, and Mary Palero Segarra against Toledo.

The other semifinal southern division duel pits top-ranked Iloilo Kisela Knights vs No. 4 Negros Kingsmen.

The Kisela Knights defeated No. 8 Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental Chess Association on Wednesday while Negros ousted No. 5 Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates.

In the northern division, top-ranked Pasig City King Pirates battles No. 4 Caloocan Load Mana Knights while No. 2 San Juan Predators takes on No. 6 Manila Indios in the other semis duel. /rcg

