Parilla: Height requirement for BOPK-Sotto event a guideline agreed by organizers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The height requirement set for the Vicente Sotto III-Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) event at the Cebu City Sports Center this afternoon, Saturday, April 2, is a guideline duly agreed upon by organizers.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), made this clarification in the face of mounting criticisms and allegations that the policy is discriminatory.

“Kana syang 4 feet, that is not discriminatory considering that 25,000 is the expected crowd. If you will check those one by one kung minor sila or dili, it will take time. So maka create na sya og congestion, it might be a cause of stampede or any commotion,” Parilla said.

(The below four feet guideline is not discriminatory considering that 25,000 people are expected to attend. If you will check them one by one if they are minors or not, it will take time and could result in congestion and possibly a stampede or commotion.)

Earlier, Parilla said that they will not allow minors and individuals below four feet in height to go inside the venue and participate. He also belied allegations that the height requirement is discriminatory adding that they only to ensure the safety of spectators.

In a tweet, former Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said that the move is discriminatory.

However, Parilla added that they will now allow entry to those who are 18 years old and above even if they are below four feet as long as they will bring with them a birth certificate to prove that they are no longer minors.

Parilla also said that they have presented this policy to the Sotto camp which the latter reportedly agreed. He also said that this guideline will also be implemented in the coming political rallies in Cebu City.

A total of 246 policemen will be deployed at the Cebu City Sports Center for the event as part of the 700-strong security personnel including those from the Bureau of Fire and Protection, City Disaster Risk Reduction, and Management Office (CDRRMO), and other force multipliers.

The event is expected to gather at least 25,000 spectators. /rcg

