Cebu City’s WTE JVA now up for Swiss Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) for Cebu City’s controversial waste-to-energy project (WTE) proposal is now up for Swiss Challenge.

Councilor Raymond Garcia, majority floor leader of the Cebu City Council, told CDN Digital that the proposed JVA with New Sky Energy Philippines Inc. should have already been published in a newspaper of general circulation by now.

And in the next 30 days, the city’s Joint Venture Selection Committee (JVSC) will be accepting proposals to challenge the offer made by New Sky Energy Philippines Inc.

“The city is more than willing to look into a better offer than the original proponent that is why we have to undergo a Swiss Challenge. Pero if walay mochallenge, then we continue with the JVA process with the original proponent,” Garcia said.

Cebu City is pushing with the implementation of the project amidst criticisms from environmentalists who raised concerns on the “detrimental effects” of the incineration-based WTE to the environment.

If finalized, a six-hectare waste-to-energy facility will be built here that would be operational for 40 years.

However, Garcia said, a lot can still happen in the coming days.

The City Council’s approval of the proposed JVA with New Sky Energy Philippines Inc. is still not enough assurance of the project’s implementation especially since this still lacks the signature o f Mayor Michael Rama.

Also, challengers can still present a better offer to the city.

“We will choose the offer that is most advantageous to the city. Mao man gyod na atong tumong,” Garcia said.

Because of the lengthy process, Garcia said, it is unlikely for Mayor Rama to sign the JVA before the May 9 elections. But they hope to complete the process before the mayor’s term ends on June 30.

In a separate interview, Rama told CDN Digital that he is still yet to read the JVA.

Rama also gave the assurance to properly study the proposal from New Sky Energy Philippines Inc. before he would affix his signature on any document relating to the WTE project’s implementation.

At the same time, Rama is hopeful to finally find a solution to the city’s growing garbage woes and increasing power cost.

