ROIDMI introduces Cordless Vacuum Cleaners for a clean, fresh and safe summer!

Summer is just around the corner, and as more and more Filipinos have gotten used to life indoors, it is a must that their households are kept clean and fresh. As the need for keeping homes clean becomes a demand, ROIDMI introduces its unique line of smart cordless vacuums that redefines the endeavor of keeping our homes clean, fresh, and safe.

As the top brand of cordless vacuum cleaners in China, ROIDMI has introduced to the Philippines the idea of “cordless” cleaning, through the ROIDMI X-series of cordless vacuum cleaners and wipe cleaners.

ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 VX

At the forefront of its major product releases, it introduces the ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 VX that boasts modern and automatic cleaning with super suctioning features. The X30 VX is a powerful industrial-grade electronic mop that is equipped with a High-Speed Dual Rotary Cleaning System. It features a hands-free mopping feature which removes the need to bend over to reach even the tightest of spots – spots that can accumulate dust and other particles over time.

In terms of cleaning, the cordless mop can be washed and dried with just one press of a button, as it has a built-in water tank with an electric water control output.

ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 Pro

The X30 Pro is ROIDMI’s most powerful machine, powered by ROIDMI’s proprietary Engine-X 2.0. Running at 120 thousand revolutions per minute with a suction power of 150AW, the Engine-X 2.0 boasts stronger performance, longer battery life with less noise as it also has an optimized battery management system – the BMS-X 2.0 – extending battery life up to 70 mins allowing the X30 Pro to clean up to 450 square meters of space in just one single charge.

The X30 Pro also includes a self-disinfection feature as it is equipped with Novaron Ion Antibacterial Materials and an Ion Anti-Bacterial Rear Filter which prevents the escape of bacteria in the exhaust gas. This ensures that the air coming out of the vacuum will be filtered and harmless. The cordless vacuum also includes a NEX V brush that has an ionic antibacterial coating to inhibit the growth of bacteria when not in use. Because of its Nanoscale Hydrophobic fiber, it makes the cordless mop water and stain-resistant (6:53)

The X30 Pro also comes with a pet brush tip which is ideal for pets’ shedding season (or even giving them a soothing and relaxing massage).

ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X20

A first-of-its-kind product, the X20 comes with a magnetic wet mop accessory with an intelligent slop drop technology guaranteeing uniform water flow, freeing the worries of overspilling.

Equipped with an all-surface cleaning feature, the X20 has an improved and bigger roller ground brush with soft roller brushes, allowing it to absorb not only large particles but also smaller particles that often get into small gaps and accumulate over time. The X20 also has a user-replaceable battery module, ensuring longer product lifespans.

Affordable ROIDMI Vacuum Cleaners

ROIDMI also provides more affordable cordless vacuum options for those who are on a budget. The Z1 Air and the S2 cordless vacuums also hold premium cleaning features for a reasonable price.

Despite its size, weighing less than 3kgs, the Z1 Air has a digital brushless motor which rotates at a hundred thousand revolutions per minute, providing a suction power of 110AWatts. Equipped with a 10-tornado cyclone separation system, the Z1 Air is very efficient in terms of separating dust and reducing filter blocking, saving the hassle of cleaning the vacuum filter from time to time. With a run-time of 60 minutes with only one charge, the Z1 Air can clean a small room for many days’ worth. It also comes with a dust cup of .65L with 50% more dust capacity, along with multiple air filtration system that prevents dust from coming out – not to mention its no-touch design. It also comes with a removable long flat suction nozzle for hard-to-reach areas such as sofa folds, and a multifunction brush that could be used for cleaning laptops and other gadgets.

The S2, on the other hand, is a classic ROIDMI design, winning several global design awards. It has a 270-degree handle that embodies ROIDMI’s modern, simple, and ergonomic aesthetic branding. It is also equipped with a roller brush that has an independent, built-in 25W power motor, enhancing efficiency and providing an even deeper clean. The roller also lights up to allow flexible cleaning even in dark corners of the household. The S2’s filters are also washable, making it a cost-effective, sustainable product.

Cordless Cleaning for Indoor Summer

As many people are preparing for the summer vacation, some are also focusing on keeping their homes clean, fresh, and safe for their families as it is expected that most people might have to spend the summer season indoors. ROIDMI cordless vacuum cleaners provide flexible, favorable, and more efficient solutions that removes the idea of cleaning as a hassle – at some point, it could also be a means to express commitment to keeping the household clean and safe, as well as protecting those who live in it.

READ MORE: Get better air quality at home with ROIDMI vacuum cleaners

ROIDMI understands very well that quality is king, which is why it is prompted to release products that are modern, innovative, and smart solutions at an affordable, reasonable price.

Check out their official website via https://roidmi.ph/ as well as their Lazada & Shopee stores for their latest product offerings! Make sure to like and follow their official Facebook and Instagram pages to stay updated with their latest product releases.

ADVERTORIAL