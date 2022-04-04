Oil firms announce price rollback this week

By: Daniza Fernandez - Reporter / @DFernandezINQ - Inquirer.net | April 04,2022 - 03:24 PM

FILE PHOTO: The Russia-Ukraine conflict takes its toll on oil prices.

MANILA, Philippines — Expect oil price rollback this week, starting April 5, petroleum firms announced Monday.

Shell, Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, SeaOil, Caltex, and Metro Oil said that their diesel price will be trimmed by P1.85 per liter and their gasoline cost will be cut by P2.30 per liter.

Kerosene price, which is offered by Shell, SeaOil, Caltex, and Metro Oil, will be slashed by P1.65 per liter.

The price adjustment will take effect on Tuesday, 6 a.m. except for Cleanfuel and Caltex.

Caltex and Cleanfuel’s price rollback will be effective Tuesday, 12:01 a.m. and 8:01 a.m, respectively.

The rollback came after United States President Joe Biden declared the release of oil from their strategic petroleum reserve.

Earlier, a series of oil price increases ensued following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia, a key crude producer.

EDV

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Caltex and Metro Oil, Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Cleanfuel, oil price rollback, Petro Gazz, petroleum firms, Seaoil, Shell

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.