One-time, big-time Oplan Baklas slated in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu) is slated to conduct a one-time, big-time Oplan Baklas on April 12, 2022.

Lawyer Jerome Brillantes, acting provincial elections supervisor of Comelec-Cebu, confirmed on Monday, April 4, that they are currently gearing for the Oplan Baklas.

In a teleconference with local reporters, Brillantes said all election offices in Cebu province will be simultaneously doing the clearing operations this April 12.

This meant that all local Comelec offices in Cebu’s 44 towns and six component cities will be removing campaign materials which ware not in designated poster areas.

“It’s a synchronized Oplan Baklas for the entire province of Cebu. One-time, big-time because once ra man ta ani,” he explained.

Among the areas personnel from Comelec and the Philippine National Police (PNP) identified for the upcoming Oplan Baklas are public spaces which included trees, waiting sheds, electric poles along highways, to name some.

On the other hand, campaign materials placed in private properties will not be removed, said Brillantes, due to an existing temporary – restraining order (TRO) the Supreme Court has issued.

In the meantime, Comelec-Cebu will also be tapping help from other government agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the upcoming Oplan Baklas.

“In terms of manpower, lisud gyud. We only have a few personnel in our election offices. This is why we really need help from other agencies,” Brillantes added.

Cebu, together with the three cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue, is the country’s most vote-rich province.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

CPPO to conduct “One Time, Big Time Oplan Baklas” soon

Intensified ‘Oplan Baklas’ to start during local campaign – Comelec

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy