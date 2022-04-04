PSC wraps up mediation with meet officially ending Obiena-Patafa row

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mediation finalization facilitated by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) was successfully held this afternoon, April 4, 2022 to formally end the bitter feud between pole vault star Ernest John Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

The mediation finalization meeting was held virtually via Zoom as previously agreed by both camps.

No less than the PSC Chairman, William “Butch” Ramirez led the mediation finalization meeting as the sole mediator of the proceedings.

In a statement released by PSC on Monday, April 4, 2022, Chairman Ramirez expressed his gratitude for the good cooperation of both parties and was pleased to see the kind exchanges during the meeting.

During the meeting, Chairman Ramirez was joined by PSC Executive Director, Lawyer Guillermo B. Iroy Jr.; Office of the Solicitor General’s ASG Bernard Hernandez; Philippine Dispute Resolution Center Inc.’s (PDRCI) Executive Director, Lawyer Arleo Magtibay; PDRCI Board Member and Chairman of the PDRCI Sports Arbitration Committee, Lawyer Charlie Ho.

“It is a learning experience for all. For us in the PSC, this experience is historical because it is our first-ever foray into sports mediation, and it showed us areas where we can craft policies for improvement,” said Chairman Ramirez before wrapping up the meeting.

The PSC also reminded all concerned parties to treat all information, discussions, and exchanges confidential, as previously agreed on by all.

Five days ago, Obiena and Patafa officially reconciled through PSC’s mediation process. It paved the way for Obiena, the current World No. 5 pole vaulter to officially be endorsed by Patafa in various meets abroad including the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Hanoi, Vietnam and the 2022 World Outdoor Athletics in Oregon.

It ended Obiena and Patafa’s months-long bitter row that stemmed from the latter’s accusations that Obiena mismanaged and falsified his training funds and liquidation documents for his training abroad.

The controversy blew out of proportion with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) declaring Patafa Chief Philip Ella Juico persona non grata which was eventually lifted on Monday, April 4.

