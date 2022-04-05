Ivana Alawi shares blessings with fam and staff in latest vlog post

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ivana Alawi showed her generosity again in a new vlog titled, “I’LL BUY EVERYTHING YOU CAN CARRY!”

In her latest Youtube video upload, the sexy vlogger opened the video by saying that the vlog will be a happy and fun episode.

“For today’s video, mag eenjoy ang lahat, yun lang ang ma sisiguro ko sa inyo, dahil ang gagawin natin is ‘Buying everything you can carry.’ The mechanics are simple, you just have to carry or grab everything you want in under one minute.”

Ivana first let her mom Fatima pick where she wanted to go and just like other mothers, Mommy Fatima wanted to go grocery shopping.

Ivana paid a total of P26,617 for her mom’s grocery items.

Then she took her family and her entire staff to the clothing store and allowed them to pick whatever they wanted in one minute.

After a couple of minutes, it was finally time to pay and Ivana showed no fret when she was shown how much the total bill was.

How much for all the clothes? P264,415.

Ivana even handed a couple of thousand to one of her staff members who arrived late.

“Sobrang nag enjoy ako sa video nito, kasi parang ang daming.. yung mga happiness nila so I am so happy and happy na akong na nunood at nag tatimer,” she said.

