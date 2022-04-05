Cebu groups supporting Isko Moreno downplay IMP’s change of heart

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- “We are not jolted”

This was the statement of some Cebu groups that are supporting the candidacy of Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso for president after the lead convenor of “Ikaw Muna Pilipinas” Visayas has shifted his support to another presidential aspirant.

Nick Malazarte, lead convenor of IMP-Visayas, has earlier

announced that he will be supporting now the candidacy of vice-president Leni Robredo.

Edward Ligas, convenor of President Isko Movement-Isulong ang Kapakanan ng Pilipinas (Primo-Isko), however, said that he was no longer suprised with the decision of Malazarte, after he described him as a diehard supporter of the Liberal Party.

He added that they will just continue to work on convincing more Cebuanos to support Domagoso.

“We are not jolted. We will continue to work for Isko. We know the pulse on the ground. So, we have nothing to worry, wala gyuy epekto siya,” Ligas said.

“Ang IMP usa sa mga gitawag nato ug parallel organizations working with Isko, but for the Visayas, in Cebu, for the past meetings wala gyud si Nick Malazarte and we can hardly feel his presence,” he added.

The convenor of Visayas for Isko and Sara Alliance (VISA), Dr. Winley dela Fuente, also said that the development will not affect their campaign for Domagoso.

“Duha nako ka buwan nangampanya kang Isko, wa gyud ko kita ni tol Nick lagi nga nagkakuyog mi ug kampanya para kang Isko. Maybe kuwang ra kaayo ang iyang pagmahal mao nga kadiyot ra kaayo siyang nibali, nakakita siya ug laing gwapa, ana ra gud na gud,” dela Fuente said.

Dela Fuente added that they will continue to support Domagoso because compared to other politicians, the Manila mayor is not a “trapo.” /rcg

