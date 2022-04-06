DOE notes rise of illegal butane refilling stations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Energy Visayas Field Office is once again warning the public of the dangers of refilling butane canisters in illegal refilling stations.

This DOE Visayas Field Director Russmark Gamalla said after they noticed a trend on the ground on the rise of illegal refilling stations in the city.

“Wala gihapon nawala ang kining illegal nga refilling sa cannister despite naa natay legal nga cannisters nga pwede refill. Samot na ron, makita nimo sa merkado, daghan na kaayog cannisters nga bisan legal pa pero walay silyo. Indication na nga girefill na sa mga backyard, dili sa authorized refilling stations,” Gamalla said.

The danger of backyard refilling or illegal refilling is that it does not follow the proper standards of the volume of fuel and the procedures, which makes the illegally refilled canister a potential hazard.

The quality of the canister is also not checked. The valves may have leaks and can potentially burst upon use.

Gamalla understands that the rise of illegal refilling stations is caused by the increase in fuel prices due to the unstable global market brought by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More people are looking for cheaper fuel in this time of economic instability, but Gamalla reminded the public that illegal refilling will cause more damage to properties and even life.

For now, the DOE and the police have intensified the crackdown against illegal cannister refilling stations.

Gamalla appeals to the public to stop using illegally refilled butane canisters and prioritize their safety and the safety of their own families.

