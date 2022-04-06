Forbes: Manny Villar still richest man in PH with $8.3-billion net worth

MANILA, Philippines — Real estate magnate and former lawmaker Manny Villar remains the richest person in the Philippines, with a net worth estimated to be at $8.3 billion, according to the latest Forbes’ world’s billionaires list.

With his net worth, Villar is the 263rd richest person in the world, according to the Forbes’ list. He placed 352nd in the list last year with a net worth of $7.2 billion.

Ports tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. also remained the second wealthiest Filipino in the list, ranking 369th with an estimated net worth of $6.7 billion. He jumped from the 561st spot from last year, the report showed.

Check Forbes list here

Tied at the 1096th spot were SM Group’s Henry Sy Jr. and Megaworld’s Andrew Tan with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion.

The Sy siblings also made it to the list, followed by San Miguel Corp’s Ramon Ang, JG Summit’s Lance Gokongwei, Jollibee Group’s Tony Tan Caktiong and Philippine Airlines’ Lucio Tan.

Three new Filipinos entered the list, namely Converge ICT Solutions Inc.’s Maria Grace Uy and Dennis Anthony Uy, Monde Nissin’s Betty Ang as well as the members of the Genomal family, who owns Page Industries.

The Philippines now has 20 billionaires, according to the list, who are the following:

#263 Manny Villar (net worth of $8.3 billion)

#369 Enrique Razon (net worth of $6.7 billion)

#1096 Henry Sy Jr (net worth $2.8 billion)

#1096 Andrew Tan (net worth $2.8 billion)

#1196 Hans Sy (net worth $2.6 billion)

#1196 Herbert Sy (net worth $2.6 billion)

#1292 Harley Sy (net worth $2.4 billion)

#1292 Teresita Sy-Coson (net worth $2.4 billion)

#1445 Elizabeth Sy (net worth $2.1 billion)

#1513 Ramon Ang (net worth $2 billion)

#1818 Lance Gokongwei (net worth $1.6 billion)

#2190 Tony Tan Caktiong (net worth $1.3 billion)

#2324 Betty Ang (net worth $1.2 billion)

#2324 Lucio Tan (net worth $1.2 billion)

#2324 Maria Grace Uy (net worth $1.2 billion)

#2578 Nari Genomal (net worth $1 billion)

#2578 Ramesh Genomal (net worth $1 billion)

#2578 Sunder Genomal (net worth $1 billion)

#2578 Roberto Ongpin (net worth $1 billion)

#2578 Dennis Anthony Uy (net worth $1 billion)

Meanwhile, Elon Musk was named the world’s richest man with a net worth of $219 billion.

RELATED STORY:

17 PH tycoons on Forbes’ global billionaire list

Mark Villar resigns as DPWH secretary

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy