Ruffa Gutierrez shoots down pregnancy rumors

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez set the record straight as she denied pregnancy with rumored boyfriend Herbert Bautista.

On Instagram, the actress shared a video compilation of screenshots of Youtube videos claiming that she was pregnant and was married to Bautista.

“Good afternoon to the Titas and Titos who have made me a favorite topic at parties and dinner tables. After the 75th call from a Marites, let me set the record straight,” she captioned the video.

Gutierrez denied the rumors one by one in her post.

“I am not pregnant with twins. I never got married. I did not have a miscarriage. I did not admit to having a boyfriend.”

“Everyone can now take a chill pill,” she added.

She said that the only “real news” is that she is going to vote for Bautista as a senator in this coming election.

“#8 sa Senado ang iboboto ko dahil #1 siya sa puso… natin lahat!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag)

Gutierrez hinted relationship with Bautista last March, after posting a video with him on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag)

/dbs