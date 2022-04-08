Leni camp go grassroots campaigning in Cebu as polls draw near

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The camp of the presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo will do a grassroots campaign to convince more people to support Robredo in the upcoming May 9, 2022 elections.

Aika Robredo, daughter of VP Robredo, said that they would do this, especially in areas with both opposing local candidates supporting the candidacy of another presidential aspirant.

On Friday morning, April 8, 2022, the vice presidential daughter meets with residents in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Both opposing local candidates in Lapu-Lapu City are supporting the candidacy of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Kami po ay baba na tao sa tao, talagang iisa-isahin namin sila para makausap, para makipag-kwentohan, para kami mismo malaman namin kung ano yung bagay na mahalaga para sa kanila,” Robredo said.

(We are going person-to-person, we are talking to them one-by-one, so that we can really talk to them, so that we can really know what are the important things for them.)

Robredo also visited the vendors in Lapu-Lapu City Public Market and paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Robredo told CDN Digital that Cebu was special to them since this was the last place that her father visited before he died in a plane crash at the seawater of Masbate in 2012.

“Ito rin po yung unang punta ko ngayong election period actually, yung mama ko nauna na sa akin. Kaya po masaya akong makabalik dito. Sana magkaroon ako ng pagkakataon na mas marami pang taong makausap para makumbinsi sila na yung mama ko yung karapat-dapat,” she added.

(This is the supposed to be the first place to visit this election period actually, but mama was the first one who came. So I am happy to return here. I hope I will be given a chance to speak to more people to convince them that my mama is the one deserving (for the position of president).)

Aside from Lapu-Lapu City, Robredo also visited the town of Consolacion and Cebu City to attend several activities.

