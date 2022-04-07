Aika Robredo, Cebu youth supporters to hold family fun walk on April 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice president’s eldest daughter, Jessica Marie “Aika” Robredo, will lead a family fun walk dubbed as “AIKAsadya Sa Sugbo,” which is organized by the Cebu Youth for Leni, on Saturday dawn, April 9.

The activity will begin at Cebu Normal University and proceed to Osmena Boulevard, turning around at Robinsons Fuente before heading to Harrison Park and lastly to the activity’s final stop, which will be at the Southwestern University PHINMA grounds.

With the May elections drawing near, AIKasadya Sa Sugbo is expected to ramp up on-the-ground campaigning in order to attract more voters for presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo; and vice presidential candidate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

“The family walk is open to everyone who is interested, just wear any shades of pink or be in your best pink costume,” said Ricky Ballesteros who is one of the organizers of the event.

San Diego Dance Company, a well-known city-based dance company, is set to join the fun walk together with several supporters coming from different sectors, including motorcycle riders for Leni, doctors for Leni, bikers for Leni, and so on.

Aside from this, a “PINKHimamat Trade Fair” will be held at the SWU PHINMA grounds that will provide free legal, medical, and veterinary services.

Job fairs and other entertainment activities will take place at the same venue where local bands and Sinulog Idol artists are invited to perform.

Alongside Aika Robredo, Kiko Pangilinan’s niece, Ella Pangilinan, will also attend the event.

Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan already courted Cebuano voters at their first grand rally last February 24, 2022, which drew an estimated 10,000 supporters, the majority of whom were young-adults kakampinks who turned the venue into a festive Sinulog-like event.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Mall Walk for Leni

IM Pilipinas shifts from Isko to Leni

Leni-Kiko woo Cebu voters in 1st grand rally

Leni Robredo not bothered by what’s happening in other camps

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy