LPA alert: Mandaue to monitor rivers, risk areas

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — With the presence of a Low-Pressure Area (LPA), the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) will closely monitor its rivers and risk areas.

Based on the 5 pm weather forecast on Wednesday, by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas Regional Services Division, the LPA was already east of Davao City or over the coastal waters of Caraga, Davao Oriental.

PAGASA said the whole Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, CDRRMO head, said since the Early Warning Systems that were damaged by super typhoon Odette were still not repaired, they have been deploying personnel to the city’s rivers and different risk areas.

Ybañez said before they conduct a recorida they inform the barangays.

“Para sila sad naay counterpart nga effort pagpahibaw sa ilang lumulopyo sa possibleng pagbaha anang mga lugara,” said Ybañez.

Ybañez said of the 7 “river eyes” only 3 are functional including those in Pulangbato, Casuntingan, and Staroil.

He said the contractor is still repairing the city’s traffic lights that were also damaged by the typhoon. He said the river eyes will be restored after the traffic lights. /rcg

