Sofia Andres shares unfiltered photo of her armpit: ‘Zoom it in all you want’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | April 09,2022 - 04:59 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Sofia Andres shares on Instagram an unfiltered close-up photo of her armpit as she challenged bashers to “zoom it in”.

“What h*ck is wrong with people. Zoom it in all you want,” she wrote.

Andres received praises from netizens and fans.

“Pits brighter than the creeps’ future 😂🔥, “ model Lexi Mendiola commented on the photo.

“don’t mind them. of all armpits, napakanatural yung sayo,” one netizen said.

The 23-year-old actress recently visited Cebu and got inked by Cebuano tattoo artist Jello Talaboc.

She also shared on Instagram some snaps at the Cebu Safari with partner Daniel Miranda and their daughter Zoe.

“Where the wild things are. 🦁,” she said in her caption to her photos.

