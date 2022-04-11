Liloan robbery: Cops turn to CCTVs to identify armed men, who barged into resident’s house

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Liloan town are trying to secure CCTV footage from establishments that may help identify the six armed robbers who barged into a home in Barangay Jubay of this northern Cebu town on Saturday dawn, April 9.

This was after policemen still had no leads on who the robbers were.

Police Staff Sergeant Niel Ryan Talle of the Liloan Police Station said that six armed men forcibly entered a house where Clark Condino, 21, and three others lived.

Investigation showed that the armed robbers entered the house and shouted that they were looking for Edward.

Condino and his companions were at a loss because they did not know anybody named Edward.

It was then that the armed men started taking P8,000 cash, a laptop, eight cell phones, a motorcycle key, a spyder helmet, and the driver’s license of the victim, Condino. Aside from that they also took a backpack of the victim which contained assorted items.

After they were done with what they took from the house, they then forced Condino inside a white Isuzu Crosswind and sped off with the victim.

The victim said he really did not know any of the six robbers.

After travelling three to five kilometers from Condino’s house, the robbers stopped the vehicle and told Condino to get out. They then sped off and left Condino in Barangay Poblacion of the town.

Talle said that the robbery and Condino’s abduction was reported at 4 a.m. that day.

The police officer said that they were trying to secure security footage of establishments near the victim’s house and the area where he was let off that might give them (police) an idea of the identify of the robbers.

He said that Condino’s house had a security camera but this was also stolen by the robbers.

Liloan is a first class municipality in the province of Cebu. It is situated at least 22 kilometers north of Cebu City.

