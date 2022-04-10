Duterte dances with daughter Kitty on her 18th birthday

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | April 10,2022 - 02:00 PM

CEBU, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte showed that he was a proud dad as he danced with his youngest daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, Saturday night, April 9, during the celebration of her 18th birthday in Davao City.

Senatorial candidate and former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo captured the father and daughter dance and shared this on Facebook.

“Happening Now: The President dancing with his precious daughter Kitty on her debut! Happy birthday, Kitty!” he captioned the video.

Kitty turned 18-years-old on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She is Duterte’s daughter with common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña.

Duterte has three children with his first wife Elizabeth Zimmerman— Paolo Duterte, Sara Duterte, and Sebastian Duterte.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Duterte visits daughter Kitty confined in hospital

Duterte’s HK trip: To celebrate partner’s birthday with daughter

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 18th birthday, President Rodrigo Duterte, Salvador Panelo, Veronica "Kitty" Duterte

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.