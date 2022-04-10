Duterte dances with daughter Kitty on her 18th birthday

CEBU, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte showed that he was a proud dad as he danced with his youngest daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, Saturday night, April 9, during the celebration of her 18th birthday in Davao City.

Senatorial candidate and former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo captured the father and daughter dance and shared this on Facebook.

“Happening Now: The President dancing with his precious daughter Kitty on her debut! Happy birthday, Kitty!” he captioned the video.

Kitty turned 18-years-old on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She is Duterte’s daughter with common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña.

Duterte has three children with his first wife Elizabeth Zimmerman— Paolo Duterte, Sara Duterte, and Sebastian Duterte.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Duterte visits daughter Kitty confined in hospital

Duterte’s HK trip: To celebrate partner’s birthday with daughter

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy