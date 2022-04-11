Mandaue City gov’t readies aid for Tipolo fire victims

By: Doris C. Bongcac April 11,2022 - 08:45 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The at least 26 families, who lost their homes to a fire that hit Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City on Sunday, are now accommodated at the barangay’s gymnasium.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said they had started the distribution of disaster kits that included blankets, malongs and toiletries to the affected families.

They will also be distributing starter kits that will include pails, basins and canned goods among others.

“Padayon ang profiling ug validation sa mga nabiktima sa sunog sa Pacienca Compound, Barangay Tipolo nga niigo sa 10 ka kabalayan diin naka apektar ug gibana-bana 26 ka pamilya,” Cortes said in an update which he posted on his social media page.

(The profiling of the victims of the fire at Pacienca Compound, Barangay Tipolo that hit 10 houses affecting an estimated 26 families continues. )

The fire left a total of 81 individuals homeless during a time when Mandaue City and the rest of Cebu province is affected by the continuous raining caused by Tropical Storm Agaton.

“Tungod sa padayon nga pag uwan, gidala na sa DRRMO ang atong mga kaigsoonan nga nabiktima sa sunog didto sa Tipolo Elementary School nga maoy gihimo natong evacuation center,” Cortes said

(Because of the continuous rains, the DRRMO brought our fire victims to the Tipolo Elementary School which is converted into an evacuation center.)

Although the fire incident was an unfortunate event, Cortes said, he remained grateful that no one was killed.

“Padayon ang atong pag atiman sa mga nabiktima sa sunog hangtod makabalik na sila ug tukod sa ilahang mga pinuy-anan,” he said.

(We will continue to take care of the fire victims until they can return to rebuild their homes.)

